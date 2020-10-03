M&M Figy

WAUSEON — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Figy, of Wauseon, are celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary.

Jim Figy and Hazel Pike were married Oct. 5, 1949, at Wauseon First Church of God with Rev. John Osborne officiating.

He is a retired poultry processor at Figy Poultry Farm and meat cutter at St. Mary’s Locker. She is a retired seamstrss at Shaw’s Clothing and poultry processor at Figy Poultry Farm.

The couple has four children: Ralph (Susan) Figy, Westfield, Mass.; Rex (Dorothy) Figy, Toledo; Allan (Ann) Figy, Greenwood, Ind.; and Marsha (Mike) Stenstrom, Waldoboro, Maine. They have 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A family celebration in honor of the occasion will take place at a later date. Until then, many good wishes are being sent to the happy, devoted couple.

