MR. & MRS. MATTHEW FERGUSON

Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Ferguson, of Defiance, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Matthew Ferguson and Amelia Meyer were married November 16, 1996, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Defiance.

The couple has three children: Christopher, Isabel and Nathaniel.

