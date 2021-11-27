OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Feeney, of Oakwood, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Jerry Feeney and Kelly Hornish were married on November 30, 1996, at Trinity United Methodist Church.
He is a manager for Cooper Farms and she is Program Director for Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission.
The couple has two children and six grandchildren.
