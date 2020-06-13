M&M Fedderke

MR. & MRS. NED FEDDERKE

Mr. and Mrs. Ned Fedderke, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ned Fedderke and Nancy Ripke were married June 13, 1970, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Edwin Dodt officiating.

He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations. She is retired from Northeastern Local Schools.

The couple has three children: Shawn (Stacie) Fedderke, Kelly (Jerry) Higbea, and Jessica (Shane) Wolfrum. They have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the couple at 1434 Deerfoot Drive, Defiance, 43512.

