Mr. and Mrs. Tom Faykosh, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Tom Faykosh and Sami Sauceda were married at Faith Tabernacle Church, Defiance, with Rev. Tandy Roach officiating.
She is a retired technical expert for the Social Security Administration. He is also retired.
The couple has four children: Michael (Andrea) Faykosh, Defiance; Veronica Bailey, Swonton; Joe Faykosh, Mesa, Ariz.; and Brittany (Keith) Mellin, Fuquay-Varina, N.C. They have five grandchildren and one on the way.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip to Kona, Hawaii.
