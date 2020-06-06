M&M Emerling

MR. & MRS. ROGER EMERLING

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Emerling, of Defiance, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Roger Emerling and Sigrid Rose were married May 30, 1975, in First Presbyterian Church, Defiance, with Rev. John Meloy officiating.

He is retired from Sauder’s, while she is retired from Defiance Public Library.

The couple has four children: Collin (Pam) Manning, Ottawa; Ericka (Kevin) Hellthaler, Columbus, N.J.; Stacey O’Keefe, Kettering; and Kelly Emerling, Bluffton, S.C. They have 12 grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip to Hilton Head Island, S.C.

