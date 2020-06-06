Mr. and Mrs. Roger Emerling, of Defiance, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.
Roger Emerling and Sigrid Rose were married May 30, 1975, in First Presbyterian Church, Defiance, with Rev. John Meloy officiating.
He is retired from Sauder’s, while she is retired from Defiance Public Library.
The couple has four children: Collin (Pam) Manning, Ottawa; Ericka (Kevin) Hellthaler, Columbus, N.J.; Stacey O’Keefe, Kettering; and Kelly Emerling, Bluffton, S.C. They have 12 grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip to Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.