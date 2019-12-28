Mr. and Mrs. James R. Eldridge Jr. of Defiance are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
James Eldridge Jr. and Vaughnanda Hale were married on Dec. 26, 1969, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with James R. Eldridge Sr.
They are both retired.
The couple has four children: Dawn (Nate) Whitlock, Defiance; Wendy (Chris) Ronfeldt, Defiance; Tiffany (JJ) McVay, Defiance; and Randi (Tony) Carnahan, New Bavaria. They have 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple celebrated the occasion this past summer with a cruise to Alaska.
