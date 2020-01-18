M&M Eitniear

MR. & MRS. FRANK EITNIEAR

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Eitniear of Defiance are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Frank Eitniear and Carol Flickinger were married Dec. 27, 1964, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Edwin Dodt officiating.

The couple has two children: Chris (Rob) Turner, Defiance; and Eric Eitniear, Defiance. The couple has four grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion in the spring.

