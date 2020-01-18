Mr. and Mrs. Frank Eitniear of Defiance are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Frank Eitniear and Carol Flickinger were married Dec. 27, 1964, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Edwin Dodt officiating.
The couple has two children: Chris (Rob) Turner, Defiance; and Eric Eitniear, Defiance. The couple has four grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate the occasion in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.