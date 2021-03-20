Mr. and Mrs. Jim Eis, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Jim Eis and Lois Cooper were married on March 25, 1961, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Edwin Dodt officiating.
The couple has two children: Debra Mohr, Defiance; and Tammy (Curt) McCoy, Kansas City, Mo. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
They will celebrate the occasion with family.
