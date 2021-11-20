M&M EBERLE

MR. & MRS. KEITH EBERLE

Mr. and Mrs. Keith Eberle, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Keith Eberle and Marlene Walters were married December 2, 1961, at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance.

He is retired from General Motors Central Foundry and she is retired as owner/stylist at Lady Fair beauty salon.

The couple has three children: Lisa (Mike) Leffel, Joani (Stuart) Smith, and Susan (Tad) Shindledecker. They have seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

The couple’s daughters surprised them with a family dinner earlier this year.

