Mr. and Mrs. Keith Eberle, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Keith Eberle and Marlene Walters were married December 2, 1961, at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance.
He is retired from General Motors Central Foundry and she is retired as owner/stylist at Lady Fair beauty salon.
The couple has three children: Lisa (Mike) Leffel, Joani (Stuart) Smith, and Susan (Tad) Shindledecker. They have seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The couple’s daughters surprised them with a family dinner earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.