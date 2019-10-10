BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. Duane Dukes of Bryan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Duane Dukes and Sandy Hagerman were married Oct. 11, 1969, in Union Chapel Church of God, with Rev. Keith Snyder officiating.
He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is a retired LPN at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.
The couple has three children: Michelle (Tim) Peterson, South Bend, Ind.; Tara (Robert) Chase, Defiance; and Matt (deceased). They have five grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with an open house for friends and relatives hosted by their daughters at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Buffalo Road Reception Hall, Bryan. The couple requests no gifts.
