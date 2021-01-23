Mr. and Mrs. John Drown, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
John Drown and Donna Magers were married Jan. 30, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clyde, with Rev. Leo Wirries officiating.
She is a retired office manager at St. John’s Catholic Church and he is a retired salesman with McNaughton-McKay.
The couple has four children: Jeffrey (Veronica) Drown, Keith (Lori) Drown, Jennifer McDonagh, and Nathan (Tiffany) Drown. They have 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.