M&M Drown

MR. & MRS. JOHN DROWN

Mr. and Mrs. John Drown, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

John Drown and Donna Magers were married Jan. 30, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clyde, with Rev. Leo Wirries officiating.

She is a retired office manager at St. John’s Catholic Church and he is a retired salesman with McNaughton-McKay.

The couple has four children: Jeffrey (Veronica) Drown, Keith (Lori) Drown, Jennifer McDonagh, and Nathan (Tiffany) Drown. They have 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner at a later date.

