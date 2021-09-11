M&M Donley

MR. & MRS. JACK DONLEY

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Donley are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Jack Donley and Barbara Townsend were married September 17, 1961, at Ney United Methodist Church.

The couple has three daughters: Dawn (Steve) Hostetler, Lynne (Rick) Przybyl and Beth Fyffe. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

