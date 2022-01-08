HAMLER — Mr. and Mrs. Lee Dietsch, of Hamler, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Lee Dietsch and Diane Gerken were married on January 16, 1997, at Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, with the late Pastor Norman Norden officiating.
He is self-employed at Dietsch Manufacturing and she is a realtor.
The couple has four children: Brett (Mindy) Dietsch, Defiance; Stephanie Goedde, Hamler; Scott Prigge, Columbus; and Doug (Jill) Prigge, Hamler. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family dinner.
