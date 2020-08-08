M&M Diemer

MR. & MRS. KENNETH DIEMER

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Diemer, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Kenneth Diemer and Susan Brown were marriend Aug. 11, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance.

The couple has four children: John (Patty) Diemer, Defiance; Jenny (Steve) Niswander, Lambertville, Mich.; Julie (Merl) Nethers, Delaware; and Jill (Ric) Tuckerman, Defiance. They have 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with family at a later date.

