Mr. and Mrs. Ron DeVault are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary.
Ron DeVault and Carol Pursel were married on Dec. 31, 1988, in Defiance by Rev. Roger Culbertson.
They are both retired from Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon.
The couple has two children: Chris (Brandi) Pursel, Carey, N.C.; and Craig Pursel (deceased).
The couple celebrated the occasion with friends at The Barn restaurant.
