Mr. and Mrs. Bill Davenport, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Bill Davenport and Lynn Walker were married Oct. 18, 1980, at Ayersville Methodist Church with Kenneth Wrightsell officiating.
He is employed at Johns Manville, Defiance, and she is employed as an orthodontist technician at Behringer Eckhardt & Potocki.
The couple has three children: Allison (Tom) Kuhn, Findlay; Tyson (Belen) Davenport, Defiance; and Loren (Jordan) Velez, Defiance. They have eight grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.
