HAMILTON, Ind. — Mr. and Mrs. Dan Price, formerly of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Dan Price and Janis Hummell were married Aug. 30, 1969, in Grover Hill by Rev. Paul Miller and Rev. John O’Dell. He is retired from United Parcel Service and she is a retired Ayersville Elementary School teacher.
The couple has two children: Kylee (Joe) McMichael, Ossian, Ind.; and Drew (Amy) Price, Dublin, Ohio. They have two grandchildren.
The couple celebrated the occasion earlier this year with a Southern Carribbean cruise and recently with a special anniversary dinner.
