M&M Crawford

MR. & MRS. RON CRAWFORD

Mr. and Mrs. Ron Crawford, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ron Crawford and Linda Potts were married Oct. 3, 1970, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Defiance, with Rev. Dr. Paul Acker officiating.

He is retired from Defiance City Schools maintenance and she is retired from the office of Dr. E.F. Willey and Dr. Gregg Warner DDS.

The couple has three children: Rob (Kim) Crawford, Leo, Ind.; Randy (Susan) Crawford, Toledo; and Ryan (Becky) Crawford, Dublin, Ohio. They have six grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion at a later date.

