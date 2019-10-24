M&M Cooper

MR. & MRS. RON COOPER

OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Ron Cooper, of Oakwood, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ron Cooper and Karen Hoffman were married Oct. 10, 1959, at Church of Christ, Leipsic.

The couple has two daughters: Jill (Dan) Straley, Paulding; and Leslie (Steve Heilshorn), Paulding. They have three grandchildren.

The couple has been celebrating the occasion all year with family dinners and a cruise.

Load comments