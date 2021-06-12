M&M Cooper

MR. & MRS. BUCK COOPER

Mr. and Mrs. Buck Cooper, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Buck Cooper and Marlene Delaney were married on June 11, 1961 at the Hickory Grove Church, Oak Hill, Ohio.

He is a U.S. Army veteran and retired from General Motors. He is an avid outdoorsman and loves a good Western.

She is a homemaker who has devoted her life to loving, nurturing and supporting her family. She also earned many horseshoe pitching awards, including two state titles.

The couple has four children: Jed Cooper; Kevin Cooper; Cindy (Joe) Turpening; and Kyle (Courtney Barta (Cooper), all of Defiance. They have three great-grandchildren.

