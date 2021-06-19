M&M Cooper

MR. & MRS. KENNETH COOPER

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Cooper, of Edgewood, Ky., recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Kenneth Cooper and Diane Siefker were married on May 22, 1971, in Columbus Grove.

Ken is formerly of Holgate and Diane of Columbus Grove.

The couple has two children: Jason Cooper, Madeira; and Gregory Cooper, Madison, Ala. They have four grandchildren.

To mark the occasion, there will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. today (June 19) in the basement of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove.

