EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Cooper, of Edgewood, Ky., recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Kenneth Cooper and Diane Siefker were married on May 22, 1971, in Columbus Grove.
Ken is formerly of Holgate and Diane of Columbus Grove.
The couple has two children: Jason Cooper, Madeira; and Gregory Cooper, Madison, Ala. They have four grandchildren.
To mark the occasion, there will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. today (June 19) in the basement of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.