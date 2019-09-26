M&M Conley

MR. & MRS. CHARLES CONLEY

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Conley, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Charles Conley and Kathy Stuckey were married Sept. 27, 1969, in Defiance.

He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations. She is retired from Kohl’s.

The couple has three children: Renee (Dwayne) Hagerman, Defiance; Angie (Jason) Gurwell, Defiance; and Sara (Paul) Ramirez, Defiance. They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Load comments