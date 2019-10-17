Mr. and Mrs. Robert Coles, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Robert Coles and Kathe Knott were married Oct. 18, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cambridge, Ohio.
He is a retired maintenance welder at Johns Manville, Defiance, and she is a retired clerk with the U.S. Postal Service, Defiance.
The couple has two children, Wende (Frank) Tressler, Defiance, and Bobbie (Doug) Brown, Defiance. They have two grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a cake reception hosted by their children 1-3 p.m. Oct. 27 at First Baptist Church, 1939 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance.
