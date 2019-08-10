M&M Clippinger

MR. & MRS. CONRAD CLIPPINGER

Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Clippinger, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Conrad “Clip” Clippinger and Linda Derrow were married Aug. 9, 1969, in Zion’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Norman Lucas officiating.

They are the parents of one son, Lt. Col. Scott (Renae) Clippinger, Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C. They have twin grandsons, Noah and John.

