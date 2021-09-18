Mr. and Mrs. Ray Clevenger, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ray Clevenger and Ann Anderson were married on Sept. 19, 1961.
The couple has four children: Doug (Therese) Clevenger, Wooster; Samantha (Ron) Wells, Wauseon; Tim (Jenny) Clevenger, Defiance; and Bruce (Leah) Clevenger, Defiance. They have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The Clevenger family will celebrate the occasion by attending regular worship services at Independent United Methodist Church, followed by a catered lunch.
