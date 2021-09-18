M & M Clevenger

MR. & MRS. RAY CLEVENGER

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Clevenger, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ray Clevenger and Ann Anderson were married on Sept. 19, 1961.

The couple has four children: Doug (Therese) Clevenger, Wooster; Samantha (Ron) Wells, Wauseon; Tim (Jenny) Clevenger, Defiance; and Bruce (Leah) Clevenger, Defiance. They have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The Clevenger family will celebrate the occasion by attending regular worship services at Independent United Methodist Church, followed by a catered lunch.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments