OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Clemens Sr., of Oakwood, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ronald Clemens and Patricia Klier were married June 25, 1960, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Delphos, with Rev.Thomas Gorman officiating.

He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations maintenance department.

The couple has four children: Ron Jr., Bruce (Jackie), Jim (Mandi), and Shellie (Bruce) Weidenhamer. They have 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Their children are planning a celebration at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

