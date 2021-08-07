M&M Chase

MR. & MRS. JERRY CHASE

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Chase, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Jerry Chase and Judy Hostettler were married August 14, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Fr. Ed Schleter officiating.

They are both retired.

The couple has two children: Brad (Jill) Chase, Ann Arbor, Mich.; and John (Missy) Chase, Carmel, Ind. They have three grandchildren.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments