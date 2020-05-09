BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. Roy Chapman, of Bryan, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Roy Chapman and Laura Furrow were married May 14, 1960 in Bryan.
He is retired after 44 years at The Crescent-News and she is retired after 27 years at Allied Moulded.
The couple has two children: Randy Chapman, Bryan; and Janie March, Bryan. They have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate with a dinner date at the Defiance Root Beer Drive In for the 60th year in a row.
