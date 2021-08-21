M&M Caris

MR. & MRS. JAMES CARIS

PAULDING — Mr. and Mrs. James Caris, of Paulding, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

James Caris and Lyla Kay Wilkin were married August 26, 1961, at Mt. Zion EUB Church, Grover Hill, with Rev. Mark Burden officiating.

The couple has five children: Sharon (David) Arens, Sherwood; Bruce (Cheryl) Caris, Sherwood; James (Angie) Caris, Fort Wayne; Brian (Susan) Caris, Lima; and Karen Caris, Defiance. They have four grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments