MR. & MRS. JAMES CALL

Mr. and Mrs. James Call, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

James Call and Mary Glore were married April 1, 1961, at the First Church of Christ with Rev. Robert Hargrave officiating.

The couple had two children: Kathy Mansfield (deceased) and James Jr., Defiance. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.

