M&M Burke

MR. & MRS. RONALD BURKE

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Burke, of Defiance, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Ronald Burke and Marilyn Engle were married Dec. 16, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance.

The couple has two children: Steve (Carol) Burke; and Michael (deceased) (Denise) Burke. They have five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

