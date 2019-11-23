M&M Buenger

MR. & MRS. ORVILLE BUENGER

HAMLER — Mr. and Mrs. Orville Buenger, Hamler, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Orville Buenger and Wilma Ohlrich were married Nov. 28, 1954, in St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler, with Rev. Otto Ehlen officiating.

The couple has four children: Larry (Janni) Buenger, Okolona; Dennis (De) Buenger, Holland; Jon (Elaine) Buenger, Deshler; and Lori Tietje, Deshler. They have 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

They plan to mark the occasion with a family dinner.

