Mr. and Mrs. John Briskey, of Defiance (formerly of Stryker), are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
John Briskey and Jequeta (Jackie) Mullins were married July 14, 1970, in Clintwood, Va.
The couple has three children: Steve (Helen) Briskey, Hamilton, Ind.; Kathy McCollum, Decatur, Ind.; and Pat (Melissa) Briskey, Defiance. They have 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends or family wishing to send a card or note of congratulations may to to: John & Jackie Brikey, c/o Pat Briskey, 575 Fugate Drive, Defiance 43512
