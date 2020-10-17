M&M Brinkman

MR. & MRS. LARRY BRINKMAN

NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Larry Brinkman, of Napoleon, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Larry Brinkman and Janice Barton were married Oct. 24, 1970, at Immanual Lutheran Church of Hamler by Pastor Carl Hoffmeyer.

He is retired from General Motors and she is retired from SK Hand Tool and HOPE School bus driver.

The couple has three sons: Kyle (Melissa) Brinkman, Kirk Brinkman and Kraig Brinkman. They have four grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate with family at a later date.

Load comments