M&M Brenneman

MR. & MRS. TIM BRENNEMAN

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Tim Brenneman, of Lima, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Tim Brenneman and Rebecca Hawkins were married Nov. 15, 1980, at Free Methodist Church, Continental, with Rev. William Williams officiating.

She is retired from Kalida Mfg. Inc. and he is retired from General Dynamics.

The couple has three children: Saunya (Anthony) Beck, League City, Texas; Nicole (Robert) Vetters, Lima; and Steven (Jami) Brenneman, Muncie, Ind. They have eight grandchildren.

