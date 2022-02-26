M&M Breckler

MR. & MRS. STEPHEN BRECKLER

FARMER — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Breckler, of Farmer, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Stephen Breckler and Katherine Wack were married on March 1, 1997, in Defiance.

He is employed at General Motors and she is a job coach with Partners in Employment.

The couple has three children: Megan Breckler, Fort Worth, Texas; Michell Breckler, Farmer; and Merrick Breckler, Farmer.

