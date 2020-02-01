M&M Boyers

MR. & MRS. BOYERS

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Boyers, Defiance, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Thomas Boyers and Janet Houck were Jan. 31, 1975, in Wauseon.

They are both retired.

The couple has three children: Jayson (Mandy) Boyers, Brighton, Mich.; T.J. (Jerri) Boyers, Defiance; and Matthew (Laura) Boyers, Southgate, Mich. They have two grandchildren.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a trip to Las Vegas.

