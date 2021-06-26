Mr. and Mrs. Dave Bok, rural Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Dave Bok and Cathie Bostater were married on June 26, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, with Rev. Walter Meyer officiating.
He is a retired Jack of all trades and she is a retired homemaker.
The couple has three children: Brian (Tanya) Bok, Holgate; Les (Diane) Bok, New Bavaria; and Heather (Brian) Sutton, Brunersburg. They have 11 grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion later this summer with a trip to the western United States.
