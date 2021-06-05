M&M Bok

MR. & MRS. RAY BOK

SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Ray Bok, of Sherwood, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Ray Bok and Kathy Siler were married June 5, 1976, in Sherwood with Rev. Swan officiating.

The couple has two children: Chris (Nate) Schindler and Chad (Melanie) Bok. They have five grandchildren.

