M & M Bok

MR. & MRS. LES BOK

NEW BAVARIA — Mr. and Mrs. Les Bok, of New Bavaria, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Les Bok and Diane Phipps were married on September 28, 1996, at Second Baptist Church with Max Begley officiating.

The couple has three children: Alyssa Bok, Hailey Bok and Raina Bok.

