M&M Bishop

MR. & MRS. LAVON BISHOP

Mr. and Mrs. Lavon Bishop, of Defiance, are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary.

Lavon Bishop and Alice Keehn were married July 5, 1953, in the Smith Street Church of the Brethren, Fort Wayne.

She is a retired homemaker and he is retired from 40 years at Dana Corporation.

The couple has five children: Michael (Teresa) Bishop, Defiance; Dave Bishop, Fort Wayne; Patrick (Patricia) Bishop, Defiance; James (Linda Nelson) Bishop, Napoleon; and Cheryl (Alex) Brandt, Defiance. They have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

