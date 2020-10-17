Mr. and Mrs. Steve Bischoff, of rural Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Steve Bischoff and Sharon Miller were married Oct. 17, 1970, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, with Rev. Henry Ide officiating.
He is retired from First Federal Bank, Defiance, and she is retired from Beneficial Finance, Napoleon.
The couple has one daughter, Amy (John) Hesse, St. Marys. They have two grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.