M&M Bischoff

MR. & MRS. STEVE BISCHOFF

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Bischoff, of rural Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Steve Bischoff and Sharon Miller were married Oct. 17, 1970, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, with Rev. Henry Ide officiating.

He is retired from First Federal Bank, Defiance, and she is retired from Beneficial Finance, Napoleon.

The couple has one daughter, Amy (John) Hesse, St. Marys. They have two grandchildren.

