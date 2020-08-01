Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Beard, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Charlie Beard and Sandy Reineke were married July 31, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Ed Scheleter officiating.
He is a retired school principal and she is a retired teacher.
The couple has four children: Natalie (Aaron) Cox; Chelsea (DJ) Scully; Adam (Sarah) Beard; and Nate (Michelle) Beard. They have 12 grandchildren.
