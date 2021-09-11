Mr. and Mrs. Richard Batt, of Defiance, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Richard Batt and Mary Arend were married September 5, 1966, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Msgr. Vogel officiating.
Richard is retired and Mary works at H&R Block, Defiance.
The couple has two children: Steve (Julie Heinze) Batt, Defiance; and Joleen (Kraig) Helmlinger, California. They have eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
