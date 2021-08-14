M&M Barlow

MR. & MRS. MARVIN BARLOW

NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Barlow, of Napoleon, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Marv Barlow and Linda Glick were married August 14, 1971, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Defiance, with Rev. Joseph Burnett officiating.

The couple has two children: Jason (Andrea) Barlow, Powell, Ohio; and Rachel (David) Gerken, Napoleon. They have five grandchildren.

The anniversary was celebrated by the family with a cruise on Lake Erie and a weekend at Clear Lake. A trip to Savannah, Ga., is planned for the couple this fall.

