MR. & MRS. WILLIAM BANY JR.

BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. William (B.J.) Bany Jr., of Bryan, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Bill (B.J.) Bany Jr. and Dawn Marie Badenhop were married August 3, 1996, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, with Rev. Norm Koy officiating.

He is a music teacher at Continental Schools and she is a receptionist at Fountain City Veterinary Hospital.

The couple has two children: Noah Bany and Gabriella Bany.

They celebrated the occasion with a trip to Frankenmuth, Mich.

Anyone wishing to send the couple a card should address it to: Mr. & Mrs. William Bany Jr., 300 Fairview Dr., Bryan, 43506.

