Mr. and Mrs. Jim Arens, of Defiance, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Jim Arens and JoAnn Scheele were married May 12, 1956, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, with Rev. L.J. Rausch officiating.
The couple has three children: Deb (Cork) Schlegel, Paulding; Mike (Karen) Arens, Defiance; and Dave (Sharon) Arens, Sherwood. They have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.
