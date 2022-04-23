mr and mrs speiser

Jack and Michele (Jacob) Speiser are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Speiser were married on April 29, 1972, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, The Bend, by Father Sylvan Obergefell. Michele retired from USDA/Farm Service Agency. Jack retired from the Edon Farmers Co-op. The couple’s children are Sam (Jami) from Mark Center, Ed (Jill) from Ney and Luke (Lindsay) from Fort Wayne, Ind. Mr. and Mrs. Speiser also have three grandchildren, Paul, Owen and Lauren.

