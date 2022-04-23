50th wedding anniversary M. and Mrs. Sheets

Tom and Becky Sheets

Holgate — Tom and Becky (Engel) Sheets are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Sheets were married on April 21, 1972, at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, The Bend, by Father Sylvan Obergefell. The couple have three children, Heather Long, and Bethani Sheets of Defiance, and Benji Sheets of Holgate. The couple also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

